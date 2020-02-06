Ujjain: Preperations for Mahashivratri reviewed

Ujjain: Mahashivratri will be celebrated at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple from February 13 to 21. Ahead of the festival, divisional commissioner Ajeet Kumar and IG Rakesh Gupta convened a meeting at Brihaspati Bhawan and gave necessary instructions for making necessary arrangements at the temple premises to provide facilities for the devotees.

Categorised entry system to regulate entries

The administration decided no entry for anyone in the sanctum during from February 13 to 20 from 9.20 am to 1pm. Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Commitee (MTMC) will apply categorised entry system for devotees. The general devotees will make their entries from Harsiddhi Mandir Square via Bada Ganesh Temple, police post, Saraswati Shishu Maidan, Madhav Seva Nyas Parking, main entry gate and Ganesh Mandapam. They will exit from Harsiddhi Temple route. While differently abled, senior citizen, priests and employees will make their entries by gate number 4. The VIPs will make their entries from a new route which will pass from Triveni Museum on paying a fee of Rs 250. As per the arrangements of MTMC, VVIP’s will enter the temple form Bagumbagh via Mahakal Dharmashala and Pravachan hall.

The commissioner instructed for making arrangements for potable water, lighting, mobile toilets, temporary fire station, ambulances and medical facilities to cope with any untoward incident.

Proposed routes for entries inspected

The officials on Thursday inspected the nearby areas of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and the proposed routes for entries of devotees. Collector Shashank Mishra, SP Sachin Atulkar, municipal commissioner Rishi Garg, ADM Dr RP Tiwari, Zila Panchayat CEO Nelesh Parikh, administrator MTMC SS Rawat and other concerned officials were present.

Priests asked to abide by directives

Administrator SS Rawat said that priests were asked to follow the directives made by MTMC and they shall not force devotees to make any additional payments expect fixed charges for abhishek and other special rituals. Rawat also said that priests and their representatives shall wear approved attires while performing worships for devotees.

Preparations on full swing

The preparations of Shivratri at Mahakaleshwar temple are in full swing. The entire temple is being painted. Whitewash and painting beautified the temple walls and domes.