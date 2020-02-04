Ujjain: FIR registered against IDBI bank agent for duping farmers

Ujjain: A bank agent duped a farmer and fraudulently withdrew his fixed deposit (FD) amount from the bank without his cognizance. Madhav Nagar police registered an FIR against IDBI bank agent Pankaj Pachori, son of Deen Dayal Pachori, resident of Sethi Nagar on the basis of the complaint lodged by victim Kailash, son of Babulal Mori, resident of Jaisingpura.

In his complaint the victim alleged that he on the advice of bank agent Pachori made an investment of Rs 9 lakh by depositing the amount at the bank as an FD, on July 30, 2015 for four years. In the meantime he casually reached the bank to update his passbook, when he came to know that the amount was withdrawn by Pachori without his knowledge fraudulently. He also alleged bank employees for their connivance with bank agent Pachori. The police registered an FIR against Pachori under Section 420 and 406 of IPC and started probe in the matter.