Ujjain: BJP condemns state govt for instigating minorities against CAA

Ujjain: District Bharatiya Janata Party members on Sunday organised a press conference and condemned state government for instigating and misleading minority members of Muslim community against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In his address district BJP head Vivek Joshi said, “As of now the state’s condition is not satisfactory and ruling Congress government is provoking and scaring minorities about the CAA. Without knowing the Act in depth, protesting against it is not a wise act, and to extend support to protesters by Congress is only the policy of appeasement for vote bank politics.”

He further told that staging protests against the CAA which has been enacted by an elected government is not lawful. Moreover instigating minorities by Congress led state government about the CAA, in order to keep its vote bank secured is highly condemnable.

Joshi also condemned Congress for extending support for blocking approach road to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple by the agitators. He told that it is the duty of the administration and the government to make them understand the nuances of the CAA to agitators. MLA Paras Jain also addressed the meeting and alleged the Congress to intentionally block the approach road to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple by provoking agitators.

Public awareness drive to be launched today

Vivek Joshi told that district Bharatiya Janata Party would start a public awareness drive from Monday along with signature campaign to unblock the approach road to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple for the facility of devotees. He further told that a memorandum would also be submitted in the name of Governor, to get the road vacated in public interest. On this occasion Jagdish Agrawal, general secretary Suresh Giri, media in charge Sachin Saxena, and joint media in charge Dinesh Jatwa were also present.