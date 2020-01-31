Ujjain: St Paul School declared ‘‘The Cleanest School’ of city

Ujjain: St Paul’s Convent Senior Secondary School added one more feather on its cap when it was declared as ‘The Cleanest School’ in city by Ujjain Municipal Corporation under Swacch Survekshan Abhiyan.

‘Clean ambience is the stepping stone for the clear success’ has always remained the school’s motto. The commitment of the management and staff worked as main force behind inspiring the students motivating them to follow it. School’s manager Father Jacob Nirappel and principal Sister Rose Tom received the award on behalf of school from the mayor Meena Jonwal while many other dignitaries and hundreds of people witnessed this proud moment.