Ujjain: St Paul School declared ‘‘The Cleanest School’ of city

Ujjain: St Paul’s Convent Senior Secondary School added one more feather on its cap when it was declared as ‘The Cleanest School’ in city by Ujjain Municipal Corporation under Swacch Survekshan Abhiyan.
‘Clean ambience is the stepping stone for the clear success’ has always remained the school’s motto. The commitment of the management and staff worked as main force behind inspiring the students motivating them to follow it. School’s manager Father Jacob Nirappel and principal Sister Rose Tom received the award on behalf of school from the mayor Meena Jonwal while many other dignitaries and hundreds of people witnessed this proud moment.
Touching farewell in St Paul’s
St Paul’s Senior Secondary School bade a hearty farewell to its XII standard students. Class XI students conducted the programme. With the entry of outgoing students, the ambience changed into somber one. With the prayer a divine start was given to the function. School manager gave a message and made the children aware of their duties for bright future and blessed them. Principal Sister Rose Tom gave an ethereal message for students and shared to with them some droplets of elixir for sure shot success and asked them to keep morals and manners above money. The outgoing students mingled their joyous steps with the students who presented dances and songs. Prizes were awarded to students who excelled in different categories. Master Convent title was ushered on Hardik Gupta and Miss Convent was Hemangi Soni. School Captains Hardik Gupta and Chitranshi Gupta thanked for a touchy farewell. Mementoes were given to outgoing students leaving some snippets for other students to ponder over.
