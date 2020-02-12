Indore: Cash, valuables over Rs 15 lakh stolen from doctor’s house

Indore: Thieves targeted the house of a doctor and decamped with cash and valuables worth over 15 lakh from Bhanwarkuan area in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The family members were out of city when thieves broke open the door and committed crime. They also took away DVR of CCTV, leaving police clueless.

The incident took place at the house of Dr Puneet Gupta in Vidya Nagar near Sapna Sangeeta Road. Dr Gupta along with wife and children had gone to Dhar to attend a wedding function on Monday evening. They returned on Tuesday when they were shocked to see broken locks of the door. The goods were in disarray.