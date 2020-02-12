Indore: Cash, valuables over Rs 15 lakh stolen from doctor’s house

Indore: Thieves targeted the house of a doctor and decamped with cash and valuables worth over 15 lakh from Bhanwarkuan area in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The family members were out of city when thieves broke open the door and committed crime. They also took away DVR of CCTV, leaving police clueless.
The incident took place at the house of Dr Puneet Gupta in Vidya Nagar near Sapna Sangeeta Road. Dr Gupta along with wife and children had gone to Dhar to attend a wedding function on Monday evening. They returned on Tuesday when they were shocked to see broken locks of the door. The goods were in disarray.
Dr Gupta told Free Press that he immediately made a phone call on Dial 100 when police team reached the spot with minutes. They investigated the spot and told them register complaint at Bhanwarkuan police station. On Tuesday night, the police officials and crime branch officials also investigated the spot.
The CCTVs were installed at the house of Gupta but the thieves took away DVR. Dr Gupta said thieves decamped with Rs 3.5 lakh, silver and gold ornaments (two gold pendant, two mangalsutras, 4 necklaces, 14 gold rings, 10 earrings, 3 gold chains) weighed over 50 tolas from the almirah. Police believed that the thieves knew the family.
