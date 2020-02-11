Bhopal: Hotel Noor-Us-Sabah's ex-staff booked in Rs 33L PF money embezzlement case

BHOPAL: Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has registered a case against an ex-employee of Noor-us-Sabah Hotel of Bhopal who fled with Rs 33.50 lakh of its employees' provident fund (PF).
EWO has registered a case under section 120-B, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of IPC and 66-D of IT Act. EOW also suspects that officials of PF department are involved in the scam.
Hotel's general manager Sharad Jetli in his complaint to the EOW, stated that their ex-assistant manager (HR) Ranjan Sharma, a resident of Goutambuddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh was in-charge of the PF accounts.
He joined the service on October 10, 2018, on April 10, 2019 his services were regularised and on July 25, 2019 he resigned.
During the investigations, it came to fore that on May 29, 2019, he siphoned off PF amount of hotel's employees into a private bank account of Noida.
To execute his plan the alleged culprit first changed the mobile number linked with the PF account- the original number linked with the account was of hotel's managing director Sikandar Hafiz.
Later, he changed the digital signature of general manager to withdraw the amount from PF account.
The money was first deposited into the account of a person whose name was Sikandar Nath (not Hafiz)- bearing resemblence to MD.
The account belonged to a bank branch in Noida and on same day the alleged culprit transferred the money into his own account.
