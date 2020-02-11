Bhopal: Hotel Noor-Us-Sabah's ex-staff booked in Rs 33L PF money embezzlement case

BHOPAL: Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has registered a case against an ex-employee of Noor-us-Sabah Hotel of Bhopal who fled with Rs 33.50 lakh of its employees' provident fund (PF).

EWO has registered a case under section 120-B, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of IPC and 66-D of IT Act. EOW also suspects that officials of PF department are involved in the scam.

Hotel's general manager Sharad Jetli in his complaint to the EOW, stated that their ex-assistant manager (HR) Ranjan Sharma, a resident of Goutambuddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh was in-charge of the PF accounts.

He joined the service on October 10, 2018, on April 10, 2019 his services were regularised and on July 25, 2019 he resigned.