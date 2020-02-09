Bhopal: Panchayat secy, sarpanch declare living people dead and usurp Rs 49.85 L, booked

BHOPAL: Bairasia police have booked eight persons including panchayat secretary and sarpanch of Karhaiyachanvar gram panchayat for usurping over Rs 49.85 lakhs by releasing death compensation to people who are alive.

A complaint was lodged by the Bairasia administration after they found that the sarpanch, secretary, sarpanch coordination officer and four others were involved in cheating villagers by preparing false death certificates of alive persons.

Sarpanch of Karhaiyachanvar gram panchayat Balram Gurjar, Secretary Omprakash Sharma, Panchayat Coordination officer and Nodal Officer Hukumchand Batham, Panchayat Coordination officer Umashankar Tripathi along with four other villagers Mahesh Kumar, Bhagvan Singh, Pramod Vishwakarma and Deep Singh were involved in the fraud.