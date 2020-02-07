Manawar mob lynching: SIT identify 14 accused, arrests 4 of them

On Wednesday, six farmers were lynched by a mob in Manawar, who suspected them to be child lifters. While farmer Ganesh Khasi of Shivpur Kheda village in Sanwer tehsil of Indore district died, five others were severely injured. Of them, four hailed from Limba Piplia village under Neelganga police station in Ujjain, while the fifth belonged to Shivpur Kheda village.

Villagers also demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh for deceased’s family and government job for deceased Ganesh’s wife.

Meanwhile, SIT is going through the video footages to identify more accused who are involved in the crime. Most of the men from Borlai village are not available at their houses and the police have launched a man-hunt.

Indore zone inspector general Vivek Sharma and deputy inspector general of police (Indore rural) Sanjay Tiwari on Friday visited Borlai village and directed SIT to arrest all the accused at the earliest.