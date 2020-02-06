Manawar mob lynching: 5 held including BJP Sarpanch, 6 cops suspended; govt orders SIT probe

Manawar (Indore): A day after mob lynching incident in Manawar block of Dhar that claimed one life and left five others serious injured, DGP VK Singh suspended six cops, including Manawar police station incharge Yuvraj Singh Chouhan.

Five people, including a BJP sarpanch, arrested for instigating the mob have been booked for murder said Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh adding that a special investigative team (SIT), headed by ASP Devendra Patidar, has been constituted to probe the matter.

Singh confirmed that Junapani sarpanch Ramesh Junapani, a member of BJP, was arrested for instigating the crowd. Three persons identified from the video of the incident have been named in the FIR.

In Bhopal, public relations minister PC Sharma announced formation of a SIT to probe the incident.

Ganesh Khasi of Sanwer tehsil was lynched and his five associates were brutally thrashed on Wednesday, following rumour about their involvement in abduction of a man from Borlai village under the Manawar block of Dhar district.

Villagers chased victims from Khirakia village to Borlai and attacked them.