 Indore: Students, Teachers Dance To Drum Beats As Celebrations Erupt At Holkar College On Grade A++ Accreditation From NAAC (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Students, Teachers Dance To Drum Beats As Celebrations Erupt At Holkar College On Grade A++ Accreditation From NAAC (WATCH)

Indore: Students, Teachers Dance To Drum Beats As Celebrations Erupt At Holkar College On Grade A++ Accreditation From NAAC (WATCH)

With A++ accreditation and 3.64 CGPA, the 130-year-old college became the top-ranked institute in Madhya Pradesh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Celebrations Erupt At Holkar College On Grade A++ Accreditation From NAAC (WATCH) |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrations erupted in Holkar College campus on Thursday after the institute received A++ accreditation from NAAC. Teachers and students were seen dancing to dhol beats to celebrate the achievement.

With A++ accreditation and 3.64 CGPA, the 130-year-old college became the top-ranked institute in Madhya Pradesh.

Several visuals showing the faculty and students enjoying the moment came to fore on Thursday. As much as the youngsters were seen shaking their legs, the teachers were giving them a tough competition.

Read Also
Indore: Day 2 Of Surprise Inspection After Harda Tragedy; 18 Cracker Factories, Shops And Godowns...
article-image

Talking about the achievement, Holkar College principal Prof Suresh Silawat, said "Excellence is a driving force for us. We left no stone unturned to ensure that this college excels in every field. I congratulate the entire Holkar College family for the feat. There is no stopping for us. Sky is the limit."

3.64 out of 4 CGPA

Notably, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has granted Grade A++ accreditation to Government Holkar Science College, the biggest science college in the state after assessing its standards. It scored 3.64 on a scale of 4. No college in the state has scored such a high CGPA so far.

Read Also
Indore: Holkar College Becomes Top NAAC Rated Institute In State
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani Raises Demand For Modern Fire Fighting Machines In City

Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani Raises Demand For Modern Fire Fighting Machines In City

MP: Director Of Dhar's Archana Vidyapeeth Booked For Admitting Students Without Board Recognition

MP: Director Of Dhar's Archana Vidyapeeth Booked For Admitting Students Without Board Recognition

Indore: Students, Teachers Dance To Drum Beats As Celebrations Erupt At Holkar College On Grade A++...

Indore: Students, Teachers Dance To Drum Beats As Celebrations Erupt At Holkar College On Grade A++...

MP: Ram Temple Priest Eviction Stirs Outcry, Farmer Leader Seeks Justice

MP: Ram Temple Priest Eviction Stirs Outcry, Farmer Leader Seeks Justice

MP Weather Update: February's First Week Ends With Big Temperature Changes And Long Fog, More Cold...

MP Weather Update: February's First Week Ends With Big Temperature Changes And Long Fog, More Cold...