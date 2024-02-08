Indore: Students, Teachers Dance To Drum Beats As Celebrations Erupt At Holkar College On Grade A++ Accreditation From NAAC (WATCH)

Indore: Celebrations Erupt At Holkar College On Grade A++ Accreditation From NAAC (WATCH) |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrations erupted in Holkar College campus on Thursday after the institute received A++ accreditation from NAAC. Teachers and students were seen dancing to dhol beats to celebrate the achievement.

With A++ accreditation and 3.64 CGPA, the 130-year-old college became the top-ranked institute in Madhya Pradesh.

Several visuals showing the faculty and students enjoying the moment came to fore on Thursday. As much as the youngsters were seen shaking their legs, the teachers were giving them a tough competition.

Talking about the achievement, Holkar College principal Prof Suresh Silawat, said "Excellence is a driving force for us. We left no stone unturned to ensure that this college excels in every field. I congratulate the entire Holkar College family for the feat. There is no stopping for us. Sky is the limit."

Notably, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has granted Grade A++ accreditation to Government Holkar Science College, the biggest science college in the state after assessing its standards. It scored 3.64 on a scale of 4. No college in the state has scored such a high CGPA so far.