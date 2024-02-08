Indore: Holkar College Becomes Top NAAC Rated Institute In State

Holkar College |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): "Excellence is a driving force for us. We left no stone unturned to ensure that this college excels in every field. I congratulate the entire Holkar College family for the feat. There is no stopping for us. Sky is the limit."

-Prof Suresh Silawat, principal, Holkar College

Government Holkar Science College, the biggest science college in Madhya Pradesh, has now also become top top-ranked institute in the state.

After assessing its standards, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has granted Grade A++ accreditation to this 130-year-old college. It scored 3.64 on a scale of 4. No college in the state has scored such a high CGPA so far.

This college has also become the first government college in the state to have secured Garde A++ accreditation from NAAC. Earlier, this college had Grade A accreditation.

In a late-night development, NACC released the grade ranking of some colleges, including Holkar College, where its peer teams visited recently. Holkar College was the only one with such a high score, to be precise 3.64 CGPA, in the list.

NACC tests standards of any institution of higher education on seven criteria including Curricular Aspects, Teaching-learning and Evaluation, Research, Innovations and Extension, Infrastructure and Learning Resources, Student Support and Progression, Governance, Leadership and Management, and Institutional Values and Best Practices.

After going through the self-study report of the college, a peer team of NAAC had come to the campus to get a ground report. Based on its inspection report, NAAC awarded top grade to Holkar College.

Criteria CGPA (Out of 4)

Curricular Aspects 4

Teaching-learning and Evaluation 3.44

Research, Innovations and Extension. 3.34

Infrastructure and Learning Resources 3.9

Student Support and Progression. 3.45

Governance, Leadership and Management 3.75

Institutional Values and Best Practices 4

Total 3.64