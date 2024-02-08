Indore: Day 2 Of Surprise Inspection After Harda Tragedy; 18 Cracker Factories, Shops And Godowns Sealed For Irregularities

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Eleven cracker shops, godowns and factories were sealed on Wednesday as the district administrations’ drive against irregularities related to the firecracker business, in the wake of the Harda cracker tragedy continued on day two.

The biggest stock of firecrackers was found at Satnam Firworks’ godown, hidden behind the scrap. An FIR was lodged against its proprietors.

The firecracker factories, warehouses and godowns were inspected by joint teams of the district administration and police throughout the day across the district in compliance with instructions of Collector Asheesh Singh. During the investigation, the legality of the license, safety standards etc. were checked.

Vinod Rathor, SDM Mhow, informed that a warehouse and shop of Om Sai Baba Agency Proprietor Jaiprakash Sukhrani located in village Harsola have been sealed for irregularities. He had a licence for storage but he was also procuring raw material and using it to manufacture firecrackers. FIR is being lodged against him in Kishanganj police station.

Apart from this, the shop of Vijay Traders of Bharat Bhajanlal located in village Harsola has also been sealed due to storage being found in excess of the capacity mentioned in the licence of the shop.

Kriti Fire Works of Jitendra Pawar, Om Sai Agency of Girish Madhukar and Shubham Agency of Lalit Parani have all violated the licence conditions as they have constructed additional tin sheds. Action will also be taken to cancel their licenses too.

SDM Mhow Rathod said that two more warehouses of crackers have been sealed in Mhow area. These belong to Rajkumar son of Ishwardas village Simrol and Vallabhdas son of Virumal village Ghosikheda. They were found to have more stock than their capacity.

Kalyani Pandey, SDM Bhicholi Hapsi said action has been taken against 5 warehouses for not following explosives rules. Three warehouses in Kailod Kartal and two in Maurod Nagar were sealed. Inspection was also conducted by SDM Kudel area Ajit Srivastava along with police officers.

5 cracker factory-warehouses sealed in Hatod area

The operation of the cracker manufacturing and storage units located under Hatod sub Division were also investigated. In which Ismail son of Mohd. Hussain, Mahmood son of Ibrahim all making crackers at the site in Hatod village, Vinod Kumar son of Rupaji, resident of Hatod was making and doing storage of crackers in village Phool Karadiya, Shekhar son of Kanhaiyalal in village Mirzapur were making crackers. Five establishments were sealed for not following the prescribed provisions.