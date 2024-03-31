Indore: Students Felicitated For Academic Excellence

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 25th annual convocation of IIM Indore kicked off on Saturday with the pre-convocation ceremony. The main convocation ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, featuring Ridham Desai, managing director of Morgan Stanley India Pvt Ltd, among the distinguished guests. A total of 802 participants are set to receive their degrees during this significant event.

Throughout the ceremony, the exceptional work and contributions of various student committee coordinators were acknowledged, with certificates presented by professor Himanshu Rai, the institute's director. Additionally, certificates of appreciation were awarded to top scorers for their outstanding academic performances.

Prof. Himanshu Rai said, ‘Today was truly a delight as I had the privilege of felicitating our exceptional students. Witnessing their brilliance and dedication shine brightly fills me with immense pride and joy’. These moments reflect the culmination of their hard work, resilience, and passion for learning. Tomorrow marks a significant milestone as 802 deserving students from seven flagship programmes will receive their well-earned degrees and the gold medalists will also be awarded. I eagerly anticipate celebrating their achievements and the boundless opportunities awaiting them as they embark on their next journey, he added.

In recognition of academic excellence, Prachi Jain and Surabhi Singh were honoured with the IIM Indore Best Doctoral Student Award in their respective categories.

The Industry Sponsored Merit Scholarships and Gold Medals category saw Merul Ritesh Shah receiving the SBI Scholarship of Rs. 1,50,000 and Bank of Baroda Achievers Award of Rs. 31,000, while Abhishek Jain received the VE Commercial Vehicles Scholarship of Rs. 50,000 and Bank of Baroda Achievers Award of Rs. 31,000. Sarthak Sahu was awarded the VE Commercial Vehicles Gold Medal for the Best All-Rounder, Yogita Mindia received the KK Alagh Gold Medal for Overall outstanding performance by Women, and Swarnima Anand was honoured with the Bank of Baroda Achievers Award for Overall Outstanding Performance of Rs. 31,000.

In the IIM Indore Need-Based Financial Assistance (NBFA) Merit Award category, Aritra Ray, Pratik Solanki, and Varun Goyal were recognised with the PGP-2/IPM-5 Category award, amounting to Rs. 10 lakh.

For the Integrated Programme in Management leading to the Award of Bachelor of Arts (Foundations of Management) and Master of Business Administration under the Dual Degree Programme, B Aditi Singh received the IIM Indore scholarship of Rs. 1.50 lakh for outstanding academic performance in the 4th year. Devpriy Chouhan and Swarnima Anand were awarded the IIM Indore Gold Medals for the Best all-round performance in the Men's and Women's categories respectively. Anushka Maheshwari was honoured with the Late Adya Prabha Scholarship for her participation in the 5th year IPM program.

The ceremony was enriched by the mesmerizing musical performances of Patyatann, the Band from Mauritius, in association with Alliance Française Bhopal, adding an enchanting touch to the proceedings.

In the Alumni Award category, Naveen Pandey received the Distinguished Alumni Award, Deepak Kapur was recognised for Distinguished Contribution to the Alma Mater and Alumni Award, Arindam Paul was honored with the Young Alumni Achiever Award, Nitin Kaushal received the Distinguished Alumni Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and Akhila Rajan was presented with the Global Impact Award for their outstanding achievements in their respective fields.