Indore: CM Yadav, Vijavargiya Join Lakhs Of Youths Celebrating Gair, Play With Gulal (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav joined the much-awaited event ‘Gair’ at Indore’s most loved Rajwada area. CM Yadav, all covered in gulal, was also seen showering water on the youths soaking in the festivity. Along with the CM, several politicians like minister Kailash Vijavargiya also participated in the event.

Lakhs of people have been immersed in the colours and joy of Rangpanchmi since Saturday morning.

Indore Collector Asheesh Singh was also present in the Gair. He, along with Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shivam Verma, are keeping an eye on the situation from the temporary control room of Rajwada.

Starts from Bhasma Aarti at Mahakal Temple

The festival of Rangpanchami is being celebrated with great pomp in the state on Saturday. It started with Bhasma Aarti at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. A pot of saffron water was offered to Baba Mahakal. Mahakal was decorated with hemp, sandalwood and dry fruits. Devotees were allowed entry into the temple after checking.

The Gair route is being monitored in Indore with 10 drones and more than 100 CCTV cameras. Three big processions of Hurriyars are taking place in Bhopal. The Hurriyas came out with drums. On the other hand, the Rangpanchami procession was taken out in Morena as a voter awareness rally.