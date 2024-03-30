Indore: Four Including Ex-Employee Of Petrol Pump Held For Robbing Pump Manager

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four including an ex-employee of a petrol pump were arrested for robbing the manager of the petrol pump in the Bhanwarkuan area on Friday. The ex-employee and his friend had told their two accomplices to rob the pump manager. The ex-employee was aware that the manager went to the bank to deposit money in the afternoon. Rs 50,000 and a bike used in the crime were recovered from the accused and they are being questioned further.

Additional DCP (zone-4) Anand Yadav said that a petrol pump manager Ashish Singh Chouhan was going to a bank to deposit money from his pump when he was robbed of his bag containing Rs 71,000 by two bikers in Palda area on Nemawar Road on March 19. A case under section 392 of the IPC was registered against two unidentified accused. The police team checked more than 100 CCTVs of the area and different locations. The police came to know that the accused were seen going towards Kishanganj Toll Plaza .

Police managed to identify the accused and arrested them. The accused were identified as Krishna Kirade, a resident of Gandhwani in Dhar district and present resident of Musakhedi area of the city and his friend Lalit Pichondwal of Gandhwani. They allegedly confessed to their crime and informed the police that one of their accomplices Krishna Hariyale, who lives in Musakhedi area, was employed at the petrol pump where the complainant is employed as the manager. Three months ago, Hariyale was fired from the job. Hariyale had prepared a plan to rob the manager and he was aware that he would go to deposit money in the bank.

Hariyale and his friend Pawan had called Kirade and Lalit to Pawan’s rented house in Palda to prepare a plan of robbery. As per their plan, Kirade and Lalit reached Nemawar Road and when they saw Ashish Singh going to the bank they chased him and managed to get hold of the bag containing money from his scooter. Later, the police arrested Hariyale and Pawan as they helped the accused in the crime.

First attempt failed

The accused informed the police that they had to rob the manager on March 18 but due to the accident on Nemawar Road many people were there on the road and they could not rob Ashish. Rs 50,000 and a bike used in the crime were recovered from the accused.