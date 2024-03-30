Indore: Youth Complains To DCP, Two Cops Assaulted Him & Demanded ₹20k

MP Police | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth complained to the DCP Zone-1 on Friday alleging that he was beaten by two cops for no reason and that they demanded Rs 20,000 for his release.

One Sumit Murjhani, a resident of Sindhi Colony, submitted a written complaint to DCP zone 1 Vinod Meena stating that he was going near Choithram Mandi from his maternal uncle’s place to bring a food parcel on Thursday night. When two policemen Tiwari and Mandloi stopped him and took him to Choithram Mandi Chowki after abusing him. They beat him with plastic pipes and he sustained injuries in hand and leg but his medical examination was not conducted, he alleged. He further alleged that the policemen made a video of beating him and threatened they would make the video viral and demanded Rs 20 thousand from him. He called his maternal uncle and after a talk between his uncle and policemen, he was released. It is said that he was carrying a liquor bottle in his scootie dickey when the policemen stopped him.

Distressed by debt, man hangs self

A 30-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in a hotel in Bhanwarkuan police station area on Thursday. The exact reason behind his extreme decision could not be established yet. However, it is said that he used to bet on cricket matches and was distressed by debt after losing money.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rupesh Patil, a resident of Mahavar Nagar. He had come to the hotel for a stay, the staff member called him in the night but he did not respond. The hotel staff informed the police, who reached the spot and found him hanging. A prone was launched and the post-mortem was conducted.