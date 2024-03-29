Indore: 'People With Learning Disability Are Often Gifted With Superior Intelligence,' Says Child Psychologist | Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradhya Pradesh): Raising awareness about learning disability in primary school students, Create Stories NGO organised a free workshop on ‘Making Children Stronger’ with mothers at a centre in Anand Bazar area on Friday.

“We tend to judge a child based simply on their quick learning abilities and marks, but that’s not fair to many intelligent kids suffering from neurodevelopmental disorders that hamper their learning ability,” Deepak Sharma from the NGO said.

He added that it’s important to understand that people with learning disabilities generally have average to superior intelligence and are often gifted in fields such as science, math, fine arts, and other creative mediums. “Hence, we organised the workshop to raise awareness and help parents detect the problem,” Sharma said.

Addressing mothers, child psychologist Vini Jhariya said, “Children with learning disabilities often find themselves failing in certain academic or professional areas due to reasons beyond their control, or having to put in tremendous amounts of effort in order to succeed.” She added that this experience can be difficult, confusing, and demotivating, often causing the person to feel sad and disappointed.

“Parents should encourage or encourage their child by understanding his/her strengths and should not ignore or focus 100% on his/her weaknesses,” Jhariya said.

Watch-out for these signs of learning disability

• Writing letters backwards.

• Difficulty in understanding mathematical signs

• Difficulty in understanding and remembering

• Difficulty in pronouncing words

• Difficulty in understanding numbers

• Inability to follow more than one instruction

• Difficulty learning or playing rhyming games

• Difficulty in speaking letters, numbers, words, weeks (sequencing)

• Difficulty in learning new skills

• Difficulty in word problems

• Avoiding reading in front of other