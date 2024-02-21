Indore: Speeding Car Runs Over 4-Year-Old Girl, Kills Her

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 4-year-old girl lost her life after being struck by a car in the Hathod police station area of Indore district on Tuesday. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead by the doctors. The heartbreaking incident, was captured on CCTV.

According to Hathod police reports, the young girl, Jainav (4), was walking home hand in hand with her father Shoeb on Tuesday afternoon. Suddenly, a car approached from behind and collided with the girl in Kumhar Mohalla.

Despite attempts by bystanders to apprehend the driver, he managed to flee the scene. Promptly, the police seized the vehicle, registered under the name of Mahesh, a resident of Hathod.

CCTV footage vividly illustrates the sequence of events, showing the car striking the girl before departing from the scene.

Man Died After Speeding Truck Collided with Bike in Indore

On February 8, a tragic incident unfolded at the Dewas crossing in Indore as a speeding truck collided with a bike, claiming the life of a man.

The man, identified as a senior sales executive at a bank, was riding his bike with friends, en route to a restaurant for dinner. As they came to a stop at the red signal of the Dewas crossing, tragedy struck when a speeding truck collided with their bike immediately after the signal turned green. The incident took place around 10 pm.