Indore : Solutions to real estate & life discussed at ’Being Realtor’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : ‘Being Realtor’, country's largest real estate convention, was organised in the city to meaningfully discuss real estate and talk about solutions and give realtors some important mantras to life.

Organised by Indore Realtors Welfare Association (IRWA) and National Association of Realtors-India (NAR-India) at the Brilliant Convention Center, the event was appreciated by realtors from across the country.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya interacted with participants, the latter virtually, and talked about Indori food and fast-changing night culture of the city.

Bhargav said, “Along with real estate, we are also aiming to develop the city. Not only cleanliness but at every level, we want to make Indore such that people from all over the country come and settle here.”

The first session of the programme was inaugurated by NAR-India chairman Ravi Verma, IRWA chairman Bhupendra Joshi, IRWA vice-chairman Shailendra Darda, IRWA treasurer Nirav Shah and IRWA board member Sumit Gupt.

Shailendra Jain said, “All the guests have appreciated our effort and we are confident that we will be able to organise events of this level well in future also. I am glad that experts from real estate sector today spoke on many issues and also provided very important tips to the people of our sector.”

Gaur Gopal Das gives life mantras

Addressing the guests present on the occasion, Gaur Gopal Das said that the biggest inspiration for realtors should be the earth, with which their work is connected. Just as the earth nurtures the trees with patience and humility, similarly, the realtors should also have the same patience, detailed thinking and perseverance during construction works.

Ujjwal Patni provides business, life tips

Ujjwal Patni gave tips to realtors to get success in business as well as in life. He said that to be successful professionally, it is necessary to have broad and visionary thinking. Taking a dig at the recent demonetisation, he said that this pink ban is the reason behind the red face of the real estate people.

