 Indore : MPPSC releases amended provisional answers key
Likely to take strict action against person responsible for error-prone answers key

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Wednesday released the amended provisional answers key of state service preliminary exam-2022 a day after an error-prone answers key was withdrawn.

Sources in the MPPSC claimed that the Commission is gearing up to take strict action against the person responsible for the mistakes in the initially released provisional key. 

Candidates have been asked to submit objections to the answer key within seven days. Hours after uploading it on its official website, MPPSC removed the provisional answer key of state service prelims as it carried many wrong answers. 

This is for the first time, the MPPSC had to withdraw the answer key within a few hours of the release. 

The MPPSC had conducted state service prelims across the state on Sunday. Around 1.88 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam. Two days after the exam, MPPSC had uploaded provisional answer key on its website on Tuesday evening. 

However, the MPPSC removed the answer key from its website within a few hours of upload saying it carried many errors.

