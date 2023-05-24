 Indore: Friends of MP-Michigan arrange first get-together
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Friends of MP-Michigan arrange first get-together

Indore: Friends of MP-Michigan arrange first get-together

The primary purpose of the gathering was to support and care for one another as a unified family. Shrinivas Sajja and Gaurav Agrawal praised the efforts.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People of Madhya Pradesh in Michigan, USA attended their first-ever get-together, organised by Aditi Jain at Farmington. Families from all over Michigan eagerly travelled, some even enduring a four-hour journey, to meet fellow Madhya Pradesh natives.

The event that started with a group of strangers going to meet each other quickly transformed into one big Madhya Pradesh family. The event featured various activities organised by Vivek and Jhalak Kuchiya, including fun games for adults and kids that revealed hidden talents within the community, such as singers, photographers, models, and even Mrs. India Michigan.

Satyanarayan-Nilu Patel set up a lovely Gazebo in Shiawassee Park, while Megha and Prarthana entertained guests and served authentic Indori Malwa cuisine, evoking nostalgic memories of their native state.

The primary purpose of the gathering was to support and care for one another as a unified family. Shrinivas Sajja and Gaurav Agrawal praised the efforts. They promised to establish an MP Association to ensure continuing help for families and students travelling from Madhya Pradesh to the United States, ensuring that no one feels homesick.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior groom fined after guests litter all over the road
article-image
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh : Man held for objectionable post on social media in Khargone
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma promotes "Jogi Ra sara RaRa" in Indore

MP: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma promotes

Indore: Friends of MP-Michigan arrange first get-together

Indore: Friends of MP-Michigan arrange first get-together

Indore: Thieves target 5 houses in gated township

Indore: Thieves target 5 houses in gated township

MP: Opium worth more than Rs 10 lakh seized from truck's bumper, driver held

MP: Opium worth more than Rs 10 lakh seized from truck's bumper, driver held

MP: Under Ladli Lakshmi Yojana 17 girls from Indore division to visit Wagah border

MP: Under Ladli Lakshmi Yojana 17 girls from Indore division to visit Wagah border