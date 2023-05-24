Indore: Friends of MP-Michigan arrange first get-together

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People of Madhya Pradesh in Michigan, USA attended their first-ever get-together, organised by Aditi Jain at Farmington. Families from all over Michigan eagerly travelled, some even enduring a four-hour journey, to meet fellow Madhya Pradesh natives.

The event that started with a group of strangers going to meet each other quickly transformed into one big Madhya Pradesh family. The event featured various activities organised by Vivek and Jhalak Kuchiya, including fun games for adults and kids that revealed hidden talents within the community, such as singers, photographers, models, and even Mrs. India Michigan.

Satyanarayan-Nilu Patel set up a lovely Gazebo in Shiawassee Park, while Megha and Prarthana entertained guests and served authentic Indori Malwa cuisine, evoking nostalgic memories of their native state.

The primary purpose of the gathering was to support and care for one another as a unified family. Shrinivas Sajja and Gaurav Agrawal praised the efforts. They promised to establish an MP Association to ensure continuing help for families and students travelling from Madhya Pradesh to the United States, ensuring that no one feels homesick.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior groom fined after guests litter all over the road