Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior groom fined after guests litter all over the road

Madhya Pradesh: Municipal Corporation fines groom after guests litter around on road in Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A groom had to pay Rs 1000 fine at his wedding after the guests littered all over by the guests in Gwalior on Monday.

According to Gwalior Municipal Corporation commissioner Harsh Singh, the wedding ceremony was organised near the Ganesh temple in Ward 46 of Kampu area of the city.

The wedding celebration was taking place with great pomp, while on the other hand, the food and dirt left over from the wedding program were spread on the road by the guests. When the municipal corporation received information about the filth on the main road, municipal health officer Bhishma Pamnani instructed the officials to take action.

Instructed to not commit such mistake in future

In this regard, Assistant health officer Arjun Das and junior health officer Rameshchandra Dhaulpuria imposed a fine of Rs 1000 on the concerned person (the groom). He was also instructed not to commit any such mistake in future.

It is noteworthy that GMC is taking various actions under the cleanliness mission to keep the city clean. Instructions have also been given to the public to not litter around on roads.