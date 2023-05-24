Indore : Transport Dept to take public feedback to control speeding, overloading in buses

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Irate by no control on over speeding and overloading of the buses even after multiple warnings, the Transport Department officials have decided to take feedback from the public about the buses and drivers’ behaviour and to act against them over the same.

Deputy Transport Commissioner and ADM Rajesh Rathore has directed all the RTOs of Indore division to not only take feedback from the passengers but also from dhaba owners, shopkeepers, and residents about how drivers drive the buses.

During the meeting, Rathore also directed the officials to share their numbers with dhaba owners and residents on major routes where most complaints of overloading, overspeeding, and bus mishaps have been reported.

The deputy transport commissioner has directed the officials not only to slap fines on the errant bus drivers violating the Motor Vehicles Act but also to suspend their licenses and bus permits.

Officials were also told to ensure three services under ‘Jan Sewa Abhiyan’ i.e. issuing learning licenses, driving licenses, and renewal of vehicle registration.

Flying squad overlooks direction, limits action to fine only

Even after multiple directions by the officials, the divisional flying squad is limiting its action only to fine. The officials responsible for checking the vehicles remain shy of suspending the license of drivers and permits of the buses even when they find overspeeding and overloading.

The flying squad had fined over 10 buses including three overloaded buses and fined them Rs 1.09 lakh but didn’t take any other strict action. They also claimed to have checked over 80 buses on Nemawar Road.