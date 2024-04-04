Indore: SGSITS Students Made Digital Stethoscope At 1/10 Cost!

Glimpse of low cost digital stethoscope made by students |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) researched and made digital stethoscopes at one tenth of the usual price of one. A digital stethoscope usually costs around Rs 20,000 and the students prepared one under the cost of Rs 2,000. In fact, if produced in bulk, the price can easily be brought down to Rs 1,500, as per the team of developers.

The team of students include: Narayan Chouhan, Sandeep Sharma, Naman Jain, Naman Sahu, and Khyati Shastri.

The team of student was guided by IT department head Dr Lalit Purohit, in-charge professor Puja Gupta; and biomedical department head Dr PP Bansod with Vinay Manurkar.

Student team explained how the stethoscope would help medicine in India:

Why digital stethoscope?

Sound levels with acoustic stethoscopes are rather low. The digital stethoscope addresses this concern by electronically enhancing bodily noises. The electronic transmission of sound signals enables wireless connectivity and facilitates noise reduction.

The tech-behind

The conversion of an acoustic stethoscope into a digital stethoscope may be achieved by adapting its head to accommodate an electric capacity microphone.

The microphone receives heart sounds, which are then processed, sampled, and transformed from analog to digital signals.

These data are then wirelessly sent via Internet of Things (IoT) protocols. This allows various clinicians to do examinations and monitor the patient's circumstances.

This apparatus facilitates the assessment of the body's temperature, SPO2 level, heartbeat, and heart rate chart.

Ease & benefit for docs & in-turn people

Using a digital stethoscope, medical professionals could document their observations on an application.

Once the data has been stored, all records can be viewed by healthcare professionals in a single PDF file, which can then be utilized.



One can detect and graph the heartbeat.

Hardware circuitry for the proposed device includes an ESP32 microcontroller, an LM393 sound detector sensor, a Max 30100 pulse sensor, a DS18B20 temperature sensor, and a battery module. This approach would enhance efficiency and speed by utilizing both visual and auditory representations to diagnose cardio-logic sounds.