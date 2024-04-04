Indore: New Collector Guideline For Properties Comes Into Force |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The new collector guideline for registration of property documents for financial year 2024-25 come into force on Wednesday. However, the execution of the documents could not be made on Wednesday, because of scheduled uploading of the data of the new guideline on Sampda software of Registration Department. The execution of the registries can be made from Thursday. An average hikes of 10% has been made in the guideline for FY 2024-25.

Though, the new guideline came into the effect from the 1st April. However, owing to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct of the Lok-Sabha election, this could not materilise from that day. The Election Commission of India (CEI) gave its approval to the new guideline on Tuesday. Subsequently, the data of the new guideline was uploaded on the Sampda Software of the Registration and Stamps Department on Wednesday.

Deepak Sharma, senior district registrar conformed the development here on Wednesday. He said that uploading of the data on Sampda Software was completed on Wednesday late night. Thus the aspirants can start the execution of the registries from Thursday.

Talking about the hike made in the collector guideline, Sharma said that Central Valuation Committee gave its approval to the proposal of the hike in the guideline of the district sent by the District Valuation Committee on March 9 in its meeting held in Bhopal. Accordingly, an average 10% hike has been made in the guideline of about 5,100 locations of the district. More than two dozen new colonies have also been incorporated in the ambit of the collector guideline.