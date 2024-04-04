Indore: Youth Shoots 2 Persons On Busy Khandwa Road In Broad Day Light, Then Kills Self With Same Pistol

Panic Grips Khandwa Road As Youth Shoots Two Before Kicking The Bucket In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly shot at two persons, including a girl, before pulling the trigger of his pistol on himself in Indore on Thursday.

The shooting incident happened on busy Khandwa road in broad day light, sending ripples through passers-by. Commuters who witnessed the crime tried to evade fury of the accused brandishing a pistol. The accused brazenly moved from Swaminarayan Temple to Arihant College threatening people with his pistol.

According to primary information, the incident unfolded near Swaminarayan Temple in Khandwa, when an unidentified person whipped out a pistol and shot two youths. He, then, rushed inside the campus of Arihant College located nearby on pretext of drinking water.

On gaining entry into the college, the youth took out the pistol and shot himself dead.

According to Arihant College Chief Executive Officer Kavita Kasliwal, “A youth asked a guard if he can enter the college premises for drinking water. The guard allowed, and all of a sudden, the accused youth whipped out a pistol and shot himself. As we informed police about the case, we got to know that he had shot two more persons on Khandwa Road.”

The Bhawarkuan police reached the spot and started the investigation. The Police have barricaded the college and called FSL teams for further forensic investigation.