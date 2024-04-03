Indore: Steel Speed Breakers Installed At DAVV Main Gate As Students Stage Dharna A Day After 3 Girls Fell Down From A Speeding Bus

Indore: Steel Speed Breakers Installed At DAVV Main Gate After Campus Students Stage Sit-In | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Steel speed breakers were installed in front of the main gate of DAVV University a day after three students were injured in a city bus accident here. The main catalyst for the incident were the DAVV campus students, who took to streets demanding installation of speed breakers in front of the main gate of DAVV Takshlia Campus on Wednesday.

Three girls including two BCA students fell from a moving city bus and got critically injured on Tuesday in front of DAVV campus. The girls were students of Holkar Science College and were returning home after attending their college.

Thee students of DAVV University stage protests and demanded installation of ‘speed breakers’ in front of the varsity’s main gate.

Following the students' dharna, the management of DAVV, wrote to the district administration and Indore Municipal Corporation regarding their demand of a speed breaker on the road in front of UTD main gate and also a foot over bridge .

Also, Vice Chancellor of DAVV University Renu Jain and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav reached the campus and tried to pacify the protesting students’ leaders and got steel made speed breakers installed on the road for the time being.