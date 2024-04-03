 Indore: Steel Speed Breakers Installed At DAVV Main Gate As Students Stage Dharna A Day After 3 Girls Fell Down From A Speeding Bus
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Steel Speed Breakers Installed At DAVV Main Gate As Students Stage Dharna A Day After 3 Girls Fell Down From A Speeding Bus

Indore: Steel Speed Breakers Installed At DAVV Main Gate As Students Stage Dharna A Day After 3 Girls Fell Down From A Speeding Bus

In fact, three girls including two BCA students fell from a moving city bus and got critically injured on Tuesday in front of DAVV campus.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Steel Speed Breakers Installed At DAVV Main Gate After Campus Students Stage Sit-In  | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Steel speed breakers were installed in front of the main gate of DAVV University a day after three students were injured in a city bus accident here. The main catalyst for the incident were the DAVV campus students, who took to streets demanding installation of speed breakers in front of the main gate of DAVV Takshlia Campus on Wednesday.

Three girls including two BCA students fell from a moving city bus and got critically injured on Tuesday in front of DAVV campus. The girls were students of Holkar Science College and were returning home after attending their college.

Read Also
Indore: 3 Girls Including 2 BCA Students Fall From Moving City Bus, Hurt
article-image

Thee students of DAVV University stage protests and demanded installation of ‘speed breakers’ in front of the varsity’s main gate.

Following the students' dharna, the management of DAVV, wrote to the district administration and Indore Municipal Corporation regarding their demand of a speed breaker on the road in front of UTD main gate and also a foot over bridge . 

Also, Vice Chancellor of DAVV University Renu Jain and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav reached the campus and tried to pacify the protesting students’ leaders and got steel made speed breakers installed on the road for the time being.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Steel Speed Breakers Installed At DAVV Main Gate As Students Stage Dharna A Day After 3...

Indore: Steel Speed Breakers Installed At DAVV Main Gate As Students Stage Dharna A Day After 3...

MP: BJP Chief JP Nadda Offers Prayers At Mahakal Temple As Lok Sabha Countdown Begins

MP: BJP Chief JP Nadda Offers Prayers At Mahakal Temple As Lok Sabha Countdown Begins

Indore Massive Fire Breaks Out At Tyre Warehouse In Transport Nagar, Engulfs 10 Nearby Shops; Video

Indore Massive Fire Breaks Out At Tyre Warehouse In Transport Nagar, Engulfs 10 Nearby Shops; Video

Indore: Mom-Daughter Dead, Hubby Critical After Truck Hits Bike In Rau

Indore: Mom-Daughter Dead, Hubby Critical After Truck Hits Bike In Rau

Indore: Car Driver Signals Biker To Stop & Repeatedly Tries To Hit Him, Arrested

Indore: Car Driver Signals Biker To Stop & Repeatedly Tries To Hit Him, Arrested