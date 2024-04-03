Indore: 3 Girls Including 2 BCA Students Fall From Moving City Bus, Hurt

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, three girls including two BCA students from Holkar Science College got critically injured as they fell from a moving bus after the bus driver had to suddenly apply the brakes in a bid to save the car opposite the DAVV gate on Khandwa Road on Tuesday evening. The girls were going home from their institution when the incident happened.

According to the police, the incident took place opposite the DAVV gate around 5.30 pm. Eighteen-year-old Shreya Shukla, a resident of Bhiyank Avenue in Manavta Nagar area, her friend Sheetal Singh Sisodiya, a resident of Kailashpuri area near Bengali Square and Aarti Sharma, a resident of Saraswati Nagar were going home from their college in a city bus when they fell from the moving bus. Preliminary investigation revealed that they were standing near the bus gate and the bus was speeding.

To save a car coming from the DAVV gate, the driver used the brake and the girls fell on the road and got injured. It is said that Shreya got critically injured as the wheel of the bus ran over her hand. The girls are undergoing treatment in two hospitals. Their condition is stated to be out of danger.

The bus of route number 5 was taking passengers towards IT Park Square when the accident happened. Police said that the bus was speeding so the accident happened. A case has been registered against the bus driver for rash driving and further investigation is on into the case. The statements of the girls are also being recorded to know the exact circumstances under which the incident happened.

Shreya and Sheetal are BCA students from the Holkar Science College while Aarti is pursuing a computer course from an institution in the Bhanwarkuan area.