Indore: Seven New Sector Officers Appointed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The District Election office has appointed 7 new sector officers. A Partial amendment has been made in the order of sector officers issued to conduct free and fair Lok Sabha elections in Indore district.

Additional Collector and Coordinator Nodal Personnel Management Sapna Lovanshi has relieved the previously appointed 7 Sector Officers and appointed new Sector Officers in their place.

According to the order issued regarding sector officers, Deputy Director (Civil) of Central Water Resources Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Assistant Engineer Darpan Kanojia, Women Empowerment Officer Pratik Singh Jhala, Officer of Animal Health and Organic Products Institute Achintya Dixit, Assistant Engineer of Public Health Engineering Department Padma Gome, Deepak Malviya of Central Water Resources Department and Ramendra Singh Tomar, Sports Officer of Mata Jijabai Government Post Graduate Girls College have been appointed as new Sector Officers.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The District Election Office has resolved all the 80 complaints of violation of Model Code of Conduct of Lok-Sabha election 2024 received on cVIGIL App. The app gives people the facility of lodging complaint of the violation of the Model Code of Conduct from the spot. The app is very helpful in the quick redressal of election-related complaints.

Collector and district election officer Asheesh Singh informed that a control room in the Collector and District Election Office has been established to receive and resolve election-related complaints. The control room is functioning 24X7. As soon as the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state on March 16, complaints started being received on the cVIGIL app.

Till date, a total of 80 complaints have been received through the said app in the district. All these complaints have been resolved promptly. Citizens have been requested that if they want to make any direct complaint related to violation of Model Code of Conduct in elections, they can do so through the app. For this, the concerned citizen will have to go to Google Play Store and download the cVIGIL app.

He will have to upload a photo or video on the app. After receiving the complaint, action will be taken within the next 100 minutes. The app has been launched by the Election Commission of India for redressal of complaints regarding the violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Through this app, any citizen can lodge complaints against political parties or candidates for distributing money, material, clothes, jewellery, etc. in any way to woo the voters, threatening the voters to vote in their favour, sending voters in their own vehicle. They can make other types of complaints including transportation, putting promotional material on the building or walls or premises of a building owner without his permission or writing advertisements on the wall.