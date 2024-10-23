New Opium Crop Policy Delay Leaves Farmers Worried In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): As October draws to a close, opium farmers in the Malwa-Mewar region are facing uncertainty due to the lack of a new opium crop policy for the upcoming season. With the sowing period approaching, farmers are increasingly anxious as they await the Union finance minister's announcement regarding the Opium Crop Policy for 2024-25.

Rajya Sabha MP Banshilal Gurjar and Mandsaur MLA Vipin Jain have formally urged Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to expedite the declaration of the policy. Previous discussions involving Lok Sabha MP Sudhir Gupta and other representatives from Chittorgarh and Kota have emphasised the need for timely policy announcements to safeguard farmers' interests.

Despite these efforts, the policy remains unannounced, leaving farmers in a state of confusion. The opium-producing regions, particularly Mandsaur and Neemuch, rely heavily on this cash crop. Historically, the opium policy is revealed around September, providing farmers with the necessary guidance for sowing.

Delays in policy announcement could result in late sowing with crops not maturing until April, potentially exposing them to adverse weather conditions and increased pest risks. With the festive season approaching, farmers are anxious about the opium lease process and the implications of a delayed policy. Gurjar and Jain's letters to the finance minister highlights the urgent need for a swift resolution to support the livelihoods of these farmers in the region.