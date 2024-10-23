 Sub-Engineer Caught Accepting Bribe Of Rs 5L In MP's Kasrawad
The operation unfolded following a formal complaint lodged by Om Prakash Patidar, a resident of Kasrawad in Khargone district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 10:05 PM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant anti-corruption operation, the Indore Lokayukta unit has successfully apprehended Rahul Mandloi, a sub-engineer from the Madhya Pradesh Rural Road Development Authority in Maheshwar, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh on Wednesday. The operation unfolded following a formal complaint lodged by Om Prakash Patidar, a resident of Kasrawad in Khargone district.

The complaint detailed that Patidar along with M/s Prakash Patidar had been involved in the construction of critical road projects, specifically the Lohari Phate to Siptan and Nimrani to Borwa roads under the auspices of the Madhya Pradesh Rural Road Development Authority.

Patidar reported that despite completing the work, he faced undue pressure from sub-engineer Mandloi, who demanded a substantial bribe of Rs 15.5 lakh in exchange for the release of pending payments. Upon verifying the complaint and its legitimacy, the Lokayukta officials initiated a trap operation.

The accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amounting to Rs 5 lakh, a portion of the total amount demanded. This swift action reflects the commitment of the Lokayukta to combat corruption within government departments.

The operation was executed by a dedicated team led by DSP Dineshchandra Patel along with inspector Rajesh Oharia and several constables, including Kamlesh Parihar, Satish Yadav, Aditya Singh Bhadoria and Vijay Kumar.

The team's meticulous planning and execution culminated in the successful trapping of the accused with formal proceedings initiated under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018. As investigations continue, the authorities are poised to ensure that all parties involved face the full extent of the law, enhancing trust in public service and safeguarding the interests of citizens.

