Indore's Missing Girl Rescued From Hyderabad After 15 Days |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl, who was missing from her place for fifteen days, was rescued from the clutches of a youth in Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday. The girl was safely handed over to her family members and the investigation is on into the case.

DCP (zone-1) Vinod Meena said that the girl had disappeared from her place in Tejaji Nagar area fifteen days ago. The family members had searched for her at their relatives’ place and they had informed the police about her being missing.

A case of abduction was registered by the police against an unidentified person and statements of the girl’s parents were recorded. During the investigation it was found that the girl was in contact with a youth from Delhi. She used to talk with him. Her location was found in Hyderabad after which a team was constituted to recover the girl safely.

The police team was sent to Hyderabad and with the help of local police, the team managed to rescue the girl from a house where she was staying with the youth. The youth was detained by the police and he was brought to the city. Police are gathering information from youth and his parents were also informed about the same.