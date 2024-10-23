 Indore's Missing Girl Rescued From Hyderabad After 15 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore's Missing Girl Rescued From Hyderabad After 15 Days

Indore's Missing Girl Rescued From Hyderabad After 15 Days

She was in contact with a youth from Delhi and was living with him in Hyderabad.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 09:16 AM IST
article-image
Indore's Missing Girl Rescued From Hyderabad After 15 Days |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl, who was missing from her place for fifteen days, was rescued from the clutches of a youth in Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday. The girl was safely handed over to her family members and the investigation is on into the case.  

DCP (zone-1) Vinod Meena said that the girl had disappeared from her place in Tejaji Nagar area fifteen days ago. The family members had searched for her at their relatives’ place and they had informed the police about her being missing.

Read Also
21-Year-Old Indore Girl Missing From NIT-Trichy Since 15 Days; Cites 'Mental Torture &...
article-image

A case of abduction was registered by the police against an unidentified person and statements of the girl’s parents were recorded. During the investigation it was found that the girl was in contact with a youth from Delhi. She used to talk with him. Her location was found in Hyderabad after which a team was constituted to recover the girl safely.

The police team was sent to Hyderabad and with the help of local police, the team managed to rescue the girl from a house where she was staying with the youth. The youth was detained by the police and he was brought to the city. Police are gathering information from youth and his parents were also informed about the same.   

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Weather Today: AQI Touches 'Severe' Category, Jahangirpuri Records Lowest Level At 418, Anand Vihar At 406; VIDEO
Delhi Weather Today: AQI Touches 'Severe' Category, Jahangirpuri Records Lowest Level At 418, Anand Vihar At 406; VIDEO
Network18 Shares Gain Over 3% After CCI Approves Reliance-Disney Merger
Network18 Shares Gain Over 3% After CCI Approves Reliance-Disney Merger
AP LAWCET & PGLCET Counselling Applications Close Today At lawcet-sche.aptonline.in
AP LAWCET & PGLCET Counselling Applications Close Today At lawcet-sche.aptonline.in
Royal Enfield’s First-Ever Electric Bike Launch on November 4: What We Know So Far
Royal Enfield’s First-Ever Electric Bike Launch on November 4: What We Know So Far
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP October 23 Weather Updates: Indore, Bhopal To Witness Sunny Day; Expect Rainfall In Eastern...

MP October 23 Weather Updates: Indore, Bhopal To Witness Sunny Day; Expect Rainfall In Eastern...

Madhya Pradesh Government Plans Financial Assistance To Pregnant Minor Rape Victims And Their...

Madhya Pradesh Government Plans Financial Assistance To Pregnant Minor Rape Victims And Their...

IMA Workshop: Enabling Participants To Explore Behaviours And Personality Traits

IMA Workshop: Enabling Participants To Explore Behaviours And Personality Traits

Indore's Missing Girl Rescued From Hyderabad After 15 Days

Indore's Missing Girl Rescued From Hyderabad After 15 Days

IPS Santosh Singh Is The New Police Commissioner Of Indore; Rakesh Gupta Made CM Mohan Yadav's OSD

IPS Santosh Singh Is The New Police Commissioner Of Indore; Rakesh Gupta Made CM Mohan Yadav's OSD