21-Year-Old Indore Girl Missing From NIT-Trichy Since 15 Days; Cites 'Mental Torture & Discrimination' In Her Last Letter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ojasvi Gupta, a 21-year-old girl from Indore who studied in the prestigious NIT Trichy, has been missing since two weeks now. The girl has cited torture, mental harassment, and discrimination at the college in her last letter recovered from her hostel room.

"Everything was going great. A few days ago, I became the CR of my class, and since then I have been subjected to mental harassment. People could not digest the fact that I, being a North Indian, became the CR," the letter read.

In the last page of the 4-page letter, Ojasvi wrote, "Bye, bye." Nobody is to blame. I couldn't take the mental pressure," suggesting she might have resorted to the extreme step.

For now, a missing case has been registered by the Tamil Nadu police, and the parents of the girl were informed. Further investigations are underway.

CCTV footage shows the girl leaving the NIT campus alone early in the morning.

Watch the CCTV here:

#WATCH | Indore Girl Studying At NIT-Trichy Missing Since Two Weeks; CCTV Footage From September 15 Shows Her At Bus Stand In Tiruchirappalli#MadhyaPradesh #IndoreNews pic.twitter.com/Cph0db6e3c — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 30, 2024

Parents, brother rush to Trichy

According to information, 21-year-old Ojasvi Gupta, a resident of Indore city went missing from the NIT Trichy campus in Tamil Nadu. The missing report was filed about 15 days ago and there has been no development till now. Ojasvi's father, Nitesh Gupta said that he had a conversation with her daughter the night before she went missing and she claimed that everything was fine. The next morning, he called her and there was no response. Hours later, Nitesh got a call from the NIT campus asking him about the whereabouts of her daughter. The campus officials told him to file a missing persons complaint at the police station. Her parents and brother reached Trichy campus and are there ever since.

According to sources, Ojasvi did not take any belongings with her. Her ATM card, Aadhar Card, and other important documents were still in her hostel room. Moreover, her mobile phone is switched off since September 15; the day she went missing.

'Harassed over being North-Indian'

There was one more thing that Ojasvi left behind, it was a four page letter describing her harsh conditions and the reason of taking this extreme step. In the letter she wrote that she became the CR of her class, which meant a lot to her. Moreover, she was in her dream college. But the dreams soon turned into reality. When she became the CR, she was subjected to mental harassment and pressure. She wrote that, although, it was a dream come true becoming a CR, but the work pressure and mental harassment were taking a toll on her. She could not study properly in the day which meant she had to study during night.

Furthermore, in her letter she alleged that due to her being from the north, the people in her class and batch could not digest the fact that she became the CR. This led to further harassment and mental torture. Ojasvi closes the letter with an emotional ode to her parents and asks them to not point finger at an individual as it was the whole lot of people. Moreover, she wrote the letter in an emotional flow suggesting an extreme step. Further investigations into the matter are underway.