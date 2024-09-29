BJP Councilor Arvind Verma Beaten By Women With Chairs, Held By Collar For Misbehaving In Bhopal; Video Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video has gone viral showing women beating a BJP councilor from Ward 48, Arvind Verma in Bhopal on Sunday.

The incident is of the Shahpura Food Zone. The whole incident was recorded in video, which circulated widely on social media.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | #Bhopal: Group Of Women Beat BJP Councillor Arvind Verma In Public Over Allegations Of Misbehavior#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/7cPvNLsZay — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 29, 2024

In the video, women can be seen holding Verma by the collar, hitting him with chairs, tables, and even slippers. The women accused him of inappropriate behavior and claimed he had bad intentions towards them. One of the women can be heard in the video saying, "ladki chedta hai."

And the shopkeeper was probably recording the video, who can be heard crying, "isne pareshan kar rakha hai."

According to information, the incident occurred when Verma demanded money from a shopkeeper at the food zone. When the shopkeeper couldn’t pay, Verma allegedly made an inappropriate remark towards the women, saying, “If you can’t pay, then compromise in other ways."

The incident took place in public, and after the video surfaced, it quickly gained attention on social media.

Also, this is not the first time Verma has been involved in such incidents, as similar accusations of misbehavior have been made against him in the past. He has also been accused of getting into arguments and threatening people.

Despite an FIR being filed against him at the Chunabhatti police station, Arvind Verma was seen confidently walking into the station, where he was confronted and beaten again by the women present.

The authorities are investigating the matter, and listening to both the parties, in order to identify the sequence that took place.