Bizarre! ‘Mujhe Ek Ladki Patani Hai…’ Bhopal Youth Holds Placard In Public Asking Women For Suggestions On How To Impress A Girl He Likes; VIDEO Viral

Bizarre! 'Mujhe Ek Ladki Patani Hai…' Bhopal Youth Asks Female Students For Suggestions On How To Impress A Girl He Likes; VIDEO Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre video from Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal has gone viral on Sunday, in which a youth standing with a placard in his hand, is asking for suggestions on how to impress a girl he likes!

According to information, the young man stood outside coaching centers and schools holding a sign that read, "Mujhe ek ladki pataani hai…Bilkul aap ke jaisi! Batao shuruaat me kya message karun? (I want to impress a girl, just like you. What message should I send first?)."

#WATCH | Bhopal Youth Holds Placard In Public Asking Women For Suggestions On How To Impress A Girl He Likes; Video Goes Viral#BhopalNews #ViralVideo #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/6ssfO8X1u7 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 29, 2024

It is said that the video pertains to Bhopal city’s MP Nagar area. In the video, it can be seen how the young man is standing on a broken cement pipe covering his face with the sign board. Also, he caught the attention of the passersby and coaching students, especially females, in the area.

Public gives mixed reactions

This unusual approach caught the attention of many, and a video of the incident quickly went viral on social media. In the video, the young man can be seen seeking advice from female students on how to start a conversation with a girl he likes.

The unique and humorous stunt sparked mixed reactions online, with some finding it amusing, while others raised concerns about this weird public behaviour.

The video has gained significant attention, generating discussions about the lengths people go to for love and how social media amplifies such actions.