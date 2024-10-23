Punjab Jewels Unveils Royal & Elegant ‘Naveli’ Collection For Modern-Day Brides

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Punjab Jewels, a renowned name in the jewellery industry for over 74 years, has launched its latest bridal collection, Naveli. The new collection available at showrooms in Indore and Bhopal seamlessly merges traditional craftsmanship with modern design, offering today’s brides a perfect combination of elegance and timelessness.

With each festive season, Punjab Jewels introduces stunning new collections that capture the essence of fine jewellery while catering to customers' evolving tastes. This festive season is no exception, as we launch Naveli, a collection designed to captivate.

Moreover, Punjab Jewels has recently been awarded the Best Bridal Jewellery Award as well as the Best Regional Chain of the Year award at the Retail Jeweller Awards with Deloitte as the knowledge partner, which puts them at the forefront of the jewellery industry and further cements their reputation as the most admired jeweller in Central India.

A Modern Take on Tradition

In an era where brides desire jewellery that transcends fleeting trends, Naveli answers the call for timeless pieces. Today’s brides want jewellery that can be worn not just on their wedding day, but cherished for years, becoming heirlooms to pass on to future generations. The Naveli collection is a harmonious blend of classic bridal elements with a contemporary blend, handcrafted by the finest artisans in the country.

Each piece reflects unparalleled craftsmanship, ensuring every bride feels radiant and special on her most memorable days. More than just a wedding day adornment, Naveli offers a versatile range that caters to every significant occasion leading up to the wedding day and beyond.

Trust, Craftsmanship, and Purity at the Heart of Every Piece

Punjab Jewels guarantees 100% hallmark-certified gold, silver, platinum and natural, certified diamonds—ensuring that every purchase is not only a symbol of beauty but also a sound investment. The jewellery is designed to provide value, making it an enduring expression of love and tradition.