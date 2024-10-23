Traffic Woes Amid Diwali Rush: Congestion & Encroachments Frustrate Kasrawad Residents

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): As Diwali approaches, the city is grappling with severe traffic issues, exacerbated by heavy vehicle congestion and encroachments on key routes. Once envisioned as an ideal city, the current state of traffic management in Kasrawad has left residents frustrated and concerned.

The bustling market atmosphere, a hallmark of the festive season, contrasts sharply with the struggles of pedestrians navigating the chaos. Despite previous promises from the city council to address these issuesósuch as removing temporary encroachments and improving traffic flowólittle progress has been made.

Daily traffic jams plague main roads, particularly at the Vijay Stambh intersection, where heavy vehicles struggle to navigate due to the lack of approvals for necessary infrastructure changes. The ban on heavy vehicles on the Barwaha-Mortakka bridge has led to increased traffic through residential areas, creating hazardous conditions.

Residents, including Rajesh Patidar and Pranay Dubey, have voiced their concerns about inadequate speed breakers and the absence of traffic police at critical intersections, which has contributed to multiple fatalities over the past four years.

Kasrawad police station in-charge Mansharam Romede acknowledged the shortage of traffic personnel but assured that measures are being taken to manage the situation during the festival. Meanwhile, council president representative Rajendra Yadav promised swift action against encroachments and reiterated the need for community discussions regarding the relocation of the Jai Stambh for improved traffic flow.