 Traffic Woes Amid Diwali Rush: Congestion & Encroachments Frustrate Kasrawad Residents
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreTraffic Woes Amid Diwali Rush: Congestion & Encroachments Frustrate Kasrawad Residents

Traffic Woes Amid Diwali Rush: Congestion & Encroachments Frustrate Kasrawad Residents

Once envisioned as an ideal city, the current state of traffic management in Kasrawad has left residents frustrated and concerned.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 10:16 PM IST
article-image

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): As Diwali approaches, the city is grappling with severe traffic issues, exacerbated by heavy vehicle congestion and encroachments on key routes. Once envisioned as an ideal city, the current state of traffic management in Kasrawad has left residents frustrated and concerned.

The bustling market atmosphere, a hallmark of the festive season, contrasts sharply with the struggles of pedestrians navigating the chaos. Despite previous promises from the city council to address these issuesósuch as removing temporary encroachments and improving traffic flowólittle progress has been made.

Read Also
IPS Santosh Singh Is The New Police Commissioner Of Indore; Rakesh Gupta Made CM Mohan Yadav's OSD
article-image

Daily traffic jams plague main roads, particularly at the Vijay Stambh intersection, where heavy vehicles struggle to navigate due to the lack of approvals for necessary infrastructure changes. The ban on heavy vehicles on the Barwaha-Mortakka bridge has led to increased traffic through residential areas, creating hazardous conditions.

Residents, including Rajesh Patidar and Pranay Dubey, have voiced their concerns about inadequate speed breakers and the absence of traffic police at critical intersections, which has contributed to multiple fatalities over the past four years.

FPJ Shorts
'Love You Virat Kohli': Young Fan Thanks Star Batter For Signing His Bat Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd Test
'Love You Virat Kohli': Young Fan Thanks Star Batter For Signing His Bat Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd Test
Kerala: Minor Boys Ask Excise Officer For Lighter Top Light Ganja-Filled Beedi In Munnar; Held With 5 Gram Ganja & Hashish Oil
Kerala: Minor Boys Ask Excise Officer For Lighter Top Light Ganja-Filled Beedi In Munnar; Held With 5 Gram Ganja & Hashish Oil
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Offers Prayers At Maa Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati Ahead Of Polls; See Pics
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Offers Prayers At Maa Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati Ahead Of Polls; See Pics
Manipur Police Arrest 6 KCP (PWG) Militants In Imphal East
Manipur Police Arrest 6 KCP (PWG) Militants In Imphal East

Kasrawad police station in-charge Mansharam Romede acknowledged the shortage of traffic personnel but assured that measures are being taken to manage the situation during the festival. Meanwhile, council president representative Rajendra Yadav promised swift action against encroachments and reiterated the need for community discussions regarding the relocation of the Jai Stambh for improved traffic flow.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Traffic Woes Amid Diwali Rush: Congestion & Encroachments Frustrate Kasrawad Residents

Traffic Woes Amid Diwali Rush: Congestion & Encroachments Frustrate Kasrawad Residents

New Opium Crop Policy Delay Leaves Farmers Worried In Mandsaur

New Opium Crop Policy Delay Leaves Farmers Worried In Mandsaur

Sub-Engineer Caught Accepting Bribe Of Rs 5L In MP's Kasrawad

Sub-Engineer Caught Accepting Bribe Of Rs 5L In MP's Kasrawad

Madhya Pradesh Regional Industrial Conclave: Investment Proposals Worth ₹31K Crore Received In...

Madhya Pradesh Regional Industrial Conclave: Investment Proposals Worth ₹31K Crore Received In...

Punjab Jewels Unveils Royal & Elegant ‘Naveli’ Collection For Modern-Day Brides

Punjab Jewels Unveils Royal & Elegant ‘Naveli’ Collection For Modern-Day Brides