Madhya Pradesh Regional Industrial Conclave: Investment Proposals Worth ₹31K Crore Received In Rewa Event, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the fifth edition of the Regional Industry Conclave held in Rewa district on Wednesday, announcing that investment proposals amounting to approximately Rs31,000 crore had been received during the event.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "...Industrialists from more than 10 states participated in the Vibrant Vindhya: Regional Industry Conclave...There was huge enthusiasm among the industrialists to invest in Madhya Pradesh...The investments will play a big role…

The conclave took place at the Krishna Raj Kapoor Auditorium in Rewa, with industrialists and investors from over 10 states in attendance.

Speaking to reporters after the event, CM Yadav said, "The Regional Industry Conclave in Rewa district exceeded expectations, receiving an overwhelming response. Over 4,000 industrialists participated, and the auditorium reached capacity. Industrialists from more than 10 states took part in the conclave." The majority of participants were from sectors such as mining and minerals (cement industry), renewable energy, agriculture, food processing, and tourism, all of which expressed strong interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh, the chief minister added.

At the Regional Industry Conclave in Rewa today, the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Dr. Mohan Yadav, handed over land allotment letters to investors for setting up industries in various sectors across the state.

Letters of Intent were issued for 80+ industrial units, allocating more…



Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "I thank all the investors who attended the conclave... We are happy because we got a very good response...It is a very big thing as we got proposals worth Rs 2 lakh…

Yadav also emphasised that industrialists praised the state's industrial policies and favourable environment, which encouraged their interest in investing. "We received significant investment proposals today, reflecting the success of the programme. Proposals worth approximately Rs31,000 crore were made, creating around 28,000 job opportunities," he said.

The chief minister elaborated on the investment proposals from major industries and the job opportunities they would create. He expressed optimism that these investments would bolster the state's industrial strength and raise the profile of the Vindhya region.

In addition to investment announcements, CM Yadav outlined various development plans for the Vindhya region.

"Previously, there was a demand for an Inland Container Depot (ICD) here. After careful assessment, it was decided that ICDs would be built in Singrauli and Katni within the Rewa division. This initiative aims to promote local industries and facilitate exports. Additionally, a multimodal logistics park will be constructed alongside these ICDs," Yadav said.

He further announced the development of new industrial areas in the districts of Singrauli, Sidhi, Mauganj, and Maihar, where there are currently no MSME industrial zones. New industrial areas will also be established in Rewa and Satna, supplementing the existing ones.

Yadav also highlighted the tourism potential of the Vindhya region, stating, "Special tour packages and tourism circuits will be developed to attract both domestic and international tourists. Promotional efforts will target cities across the country and abroad." The chief minister revealed plans to develop international-level tourist facilities around Sanjay Dubri National Park in Sidhi district. Provisions will be added to the tourism investment policy to encourage private investment in building hotels, resorts, and other tourism projects in the Vindhya region.

The Regional Industry Conclaves are part of the lead-up to the "Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investor Summit 2025" (GIS-2025), which is set to take place in Bhopal on 7-8 February next year. The GIS-2025 aims to position Madhya Pradesh as a prime investment destination, highlighting its abundant resources and favourable industrial environment.

The first edition of the Regional Industry Conclave was held in Ujjain on 1-2 March this year, followed by the second edition in Jabalpur on 20 July, the third in Gwalior on 28 August, and the fourth in Sagar on 27 September.