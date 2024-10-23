Madhya Pradesh's Rewa Hosts 5th Regional Industry Conclave; Top Business Groups Attend (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city of Rewa hosts the fifth Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) starting from Wednesday, marking the latest in a series of successful events held across four other divisions of the state.

The event, named "Vibrant Vindhya," will feature a buyer-seller meet aimed at driving balanced and equitable economic growth throughout Madhya Pradesh.

It reflects the vision of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who is committed to establishing the state as a significant industrial hub. The conclave is expected to play a pivotal role in this ongoing transformation.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his optimism regarding Madhya Pradesh's economic prospects, emphasizing the government's consistent efforts to generate employment and attract industrial investments.

He said, "The government is continuously working for the youth, especially to take Madhya Pradesh forward. I am satisfied that this year, we have set a target till December, and we are starting the work of creating more than 1 lakh employment opportunities, i.e. jobs, in various departments of the government.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Receives ₹20,000 Crore Investment Proposal During Mining Conclave

"On the occasion of Diwali, there will be a great opportunity for the youth, especially those who need work...We are continuously working under the leadership of the Prime Minister to provide youths with an opportunity to work for the country and the state. I am also satisfied with the campaign for industrial investment that is going on," Yadav added.

To ensure the event's safety and success the state police has made adequate security arrangement, Vivek Singh, SP Bhopal, said, "This is an important program for Rewa. Several dignitaries are coming to the program. We have made all the necessary security arrangements for the safety of everyone especially the dignitaries coming to attend the meeting." The Buyer-Seller Meet in Rewa is poised to steer the Vindhya region's industrial development in a new direction, with participation from over 2,500 entrepreneurs.

MP received investment proposals worth Rs 2.45 lakh Cr so far

The event is designed to foster business partnerships and facilitate meaningful exchanges between entrepreneurs from different states, thereby enhancing the region's business landscape.

One of the key features of the meet will be the business partnership meetings, where local entrepreneurs from the Vindhya region can directly engage with their counterparts from other states. These interactions are anticipated to open new avenues for business collaboration, paving the way for innovative ideas and ventures.

CM Yadav said, "Our conclaves have been held so far, meetings have been held with different investors at the divisional level in Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwal, and Sagar. Today it is going to be held in Rewa. So far, more than 3.25 lakh employment opportunities have been created in these, in which we have received investment proposals of more than rupees two lakh forty-five thousand crores."

He added, "There is a lot of potential in Madhya Pradesh and many people are getting interested... The Bharatiya Janata Party government is committed to development." Entrepreneurs from more than 10 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Haryana, will attend the Buyer-Seller Meet.

The diverse representation will bring various perspectives and opportunities to the forefront, making the event more dynamic and fostering stronger business networks across the country.

The meet will offer local entrepreneurs a unique platform to explore business opportunities with representatives from other states. It aims to uncover new trade prospects while promoting regional products on both national and international stages.

Vindhya, long renowned for its cultural heritage, is quickly emerging as a significant business hub. The event will serve as a vital platform to help local products and services reach new markets, boosting the region's economic prospects.