 Regional Industrial Conclave In Rewa: Madhya Pradesh Has Immense Potential In Every Sector, Says CM Mohan Yadav (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalRegional Industrial Conclave In Rewa: Madhya Pradesh Has Immense Potential In Every Sector, Says CM Mohan Yadav (WATCH)

Regional Industrial Conclave In Rewa: Madhya Pradesh Has Immense Potential In Every Sector, Says CM Mohan Yadav (WATCH)

The main focus of the conference is to encourage investment in key sectors of the state - energy, mining, agriculture, dairy, food processing, tourism and handicraft.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 01:57 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Wednesday said the state holds immense potential in every sector, and his government was taking steps towards its industrial development.

He also said the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) will prove to be historic for the Vindhya region of the state.

"Madhya Pradesh has immense potential in each and every sector. There are lots of possibilities here," Yadav told PTI before the inauguration of the 5th edition of the RIC organised at Krishna Raj Kapoor Auditorium in Rewa.

"It is a matter of happiness, especially the way campaigns launched by the government are going on in the state to make it developed from the industrial point of view," he said.

FPJ Shorts
JKSSB Announces Exam Dates For Constable, Stenographer, And Typist Posts
JKSSB Announces Exam Dates For Constable, Stenographer, And Typist Posts
BRICS Summit 2024: PM Modi, Xi Jinping, President Vladimir Putin & Other Leaders Pose For Family Photo At Kazan Expo Center
BRICS Summit 2024: PM Modi, Xi Jinping, President Vladimir Putin & Other Leaders Pose For Family Photo At Kazan Expo Center
'Who Cares? Gym Toh Chalu Hi Rahega': Netizens React To Viral Study Suggesting Gym Equipment Have 362 Times More Bacteria Than Toilet Seat
'Who Cares? Gym Toh Chalu Hi Rahega': Netizens React To Viral Study Suggesting Gym Equipment Have 362 Times More Bacteria Than Toilet Seat
'Asked Me To NOT Worship My God, Was BRAINWASHED': Chahatt Khanna Opens Up On Converting To Islam For Ex Husband Farhan Mirza
'Asked Me To NOT Worship My God, Was BRAINWASHED': Chahatt Khanna Opens Up On Converting To Islam For Ex Husband Farhan Mirza

Talking about the RIC, he said, "Today will prove to be a very historic day for the Vindhya region which will take it forward in a different manner, especially by making youths competent and associating them with employment which is the necessity of the day." The main objective of the conclave is to establish the Vindhya region as a centre of investment and industrial opportunities, he said.

Since 2025 has been declared as the 'Year of Industry and Employment', the RIC being held in the state is seen as an important milestone, the CM said.

According to an official, more than 4,000 participants have registered their names for participation in the conclave, which is being held in Rewa, including more than 50 major investors and over 3,000 MSME entrepreneurs.

The main focus of the conference is to encourage investment in key sectors of the state - energy, mining, agriculture, dairy, food processing, tourism and handicraft, he said. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Regional Industrial Conclave In Rewa: Madhya Pradesh Has Immense Potential In Every Sector, Says CM...

Regional Industrial Conclave In Rewa: Madhya Pradesh Has Immense Potential In Every Sector, Says CM...

Gwalior Man Paraded For Molesting Minor Girl; Booked Under POCSO Act

Gwalior Man Paraded For Molesting Minor Girl; Booked Under POCSO Act

Madhya Pradesh's Rewa Hosts 5th Regional Industry Conclave; Top Business Groups Attend (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh's Rewa Hosts 5th Regional Industry Conclave; Top Business Groups Attend (WATCH)

MP October 23 Weather Updates: Indore, Bhopal To Witness Sunny Day; Expect Rainfall In Eastern...

MP October 23 Weather Updates: Indore, Bhopal To Witness Sunny Day; Expect Rainfall In Eastern...

Madhya Pradesh Government Plans Financial Assistance To Pregnant Minor Rape Victims And Their...

Madhya Pradesh Government Plans Financial Assistance To Pregnant Minor Rape Victims And Their...