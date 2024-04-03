Indore: Vande Jalam Campaign Launched In City To Combat Water Crisis

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat here on Tuesday stated that Indore's prosperity hinges on effective water management.

“This city needs to conserve every single drop of the water for a rainy day,” he said underscoring the critical role of public participation, drawing parallels to the success of the city's cleanliness drive, at the launch of 'Vande Jalam' campaign at Ravindra Natya Grah on Tuesday.

In an initiative to tackle the looming water crisis in the city, the campaign was officially launched by organisations Sanghamitra and Vishwam. The event witnessed the presence of key figures including Silawat, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, river conservator of Bangalore Prasanna Prabhu, and saints and activists.

Highlighting Indore's ranking among cities facing underground water depletion, Bhargav emphasised the need for proactive measures to avert a crisis akin to Bangalore.

Prabhu, a renowned river conservationist from Bangalore, emphasised the importance of rainwater harvesting and stressed the need for tailored solutions to suit local conditions.

He proposed widespread adoption of water storage facilities such as pits to maximize groundwater recharge. Echoing this sentiment, Niharika Shivhare, a water conservation expert, stressed the significance of individual actions in water conservation, advocating for simple yet effective measures such as limiting water usage and adopting traditional practices like Indian-style toilets.

Sandeep Narulkar, an advocate for integrated water management, highlighted the pressing need to conserve natural water bodies and recharge groundwater sources amidst urban expansion. He underscored the importance of community-driven initiatives to revive neglected water resources and promote sustainable practices.

Similarly, Sagar Choukse emphasised the role of behavioural change in water conservation, calling for a collective effort to instil values of water conservation in future generations.

Citizens shared innovative approaches to water conservation, including utilizing vacant industrial spaces for rainwater collection and implementing decentralised purification systems. Dutta of Shalimar Palms showcased the success of community-led initiatives such as terrace gardening and indigenous plantations in replenishing groundwater levels and mitigating water scarcity.

Pramod Dafriya highlighted the corporation's past efforts in water conservation and reiterated the need for sustained action to combat rising salinity levels in industrial areas.

As Indore embarks on this ambitious journey towards water sustainability, the 'Vande Jalam' campaign stands as a beacon of hope, uniting citizens, policymakers, and environmentalists in a collective endeavour to secure the city's water future. “With determination and concerted effort, Indore aims to emerge as a model for water conservation and resilience, setting a precedent for cities nationwide to follow suit in safeguarding this precious resource for generations to come,” the Mayor said.