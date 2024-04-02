Indore Power Cut April 3: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sangam Nagar, Navlakha & More; Check Full Schedule

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state electricity board has announced the schedule of power outage in various parts of Indore on Wednesday. Power in Indore city will be cut for 2 to 6 hours in different areas on April 3. The power disruptions are neccessary for the maintainance work going on in the city.
The schedule is as follows:
Area: Bicholi, Race Course and Lantern Chouraha, Amrit Park , Malwa Mill
Time: 7:00 am to 10:00 am
Area: Scheme No. 155, Sangam Nagar
Time: 6:00 am to 10:00 am
Area: Navlakha
Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm
Area: Nagin Nagar
Time: 7:00 am to 12 noon
Residents in the respective areas are requested to plan according to the scheduled power cuts.