 Indore Power Cut April 3: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sangam Nagar, Navlakha & More; Check Full Schedule
The power disruptions are neccessary for the maintainance work going on in the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative picture | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state electricity board has announced the schedule of power outage in various parts of Indore on Wednesday. Power in Indore city will be cut for 2 to 6 hours in different areas on April 3. The power disruptions are neccessary for the maintainance work going on in the city.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Bicholi, Race Course and Lantern Chouraha, Amrit Park , Malwa Mill

Time: 7:00 am to 10:00 am

Area: Scheme No. 155, Sangam Nagar

Time: 6:00 am to 10:00 am

Area: Navlakha

Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Nagin Nagar

Time: 7:00 am to 12 noon

Residents in the respective areas are requested to plan according to the scheduled power cuts.

