 Bhopal Power Cut April 3: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rajeev Nagar, Gandhi Nagar & More; Check Full Schedule
Rajeev Nagar, Vardhman Green City, Geet Bunglow, and nearby areas will have the power cut from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 07:04 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of various areas in Bhopal will face power cuts due to scheduled maintenance to be conducted by the authorities.

As outlined in the official press note, the following areas will experience power cuts:

- Rajeev Nagar, Vardhman Green City, Geet Bunglow, and nearby areas will have the power cut from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

- Adharshila, Surbhi Vihar, Kanchan Nagar, Vidhya Sagar, and neighboring areas will also face power interruptions during the same timeframe.

- Residents in Bawadiya Kalan, Saumitra Vihar, Varun Society, and nearby localities can expect the scheduled maintenance to occur from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

- Gandhi Nagar, Parnkuti Parisar, Book Depo, and surrounding areas will experience power cuts from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

- The outage will extend to 1100 qtr. and its vicinity, with the power being shut off from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

- In the area of 60 Temp qtr, Naveen Kanya School, and nearby locales, residents will face a power cut from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

- Lastly, Sai Nagar, Rytham Park, Deepdi, and neighboring areas will have their power supply interrupted from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Residents in these areas are advised to make necessary arrangements for the temporary lack of electricity during the specified times.

