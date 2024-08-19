 Indore: Separate Duty Rooms For Female Doctors Allotted At MY Hospital
Indore: Separate Duty Rooms For Female Doctors Allotted At MY Hospital

Dean asks HoDs to ensure cleaning of the rooms along with reviewing safety measures

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 02:09 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the horrific rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata, significant steps are being taken to enhance security in government hospitals across the city. Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital has taken the lead by allotting separate duty rooms for female doctors, addressing a long-standing concern regarding their safety.

Previously, both male and female doctors shared the same duty room, but the hospital management has now allocated dedicated rooms for female doctors on every floor. These newly designated rooms will be equipped with essential amenities, including beds, refrigerators, RO water, and air conditioning.  The responsibility for maintaining cleanliness in these rooms has been assigned to the heads of departments, ensuring that they meet standards of hygiene.

In addition, the hospital has ramped up security by increasing the deployment of personnel on each floor. Female doctors have expressed their approval of the changes, noting that the provision of separate duty rooms is a welcome and necessary development.

"We have been requesting this for a long time, and it's unfortunate that it took such a tragic event to bring about this change," a resident doctor said. The hospital currently has 63 duty doctors in the medicine department, with over 15 on duty at any given time, making these improvements crucial.

CCTV cameras to bolster security

Beyond MY Hospital, efforts are underway to bolster security at all hospitals affiliated with MGM Medical College. The Dean has ordered thorough background checks on all housekeeping staff, security personnel, and other staff at MTH Hospital, Cancer Hospital, Chacha Nehru Hospital, and Super Specialty Hospital. Additionally, CCTV cameras will be installed in areas currently lacking surveillance.

