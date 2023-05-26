 Indore: Seminar on startup and MSME schemes tomorrow
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar to disseminate information about various government schemes run for startups and MSMEs will be organised on Saturday from 4 pm to 6 pm at Crystal IT Park.

An Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) promotion is being conducted for the development of startups, MSMEs and IT companies in the Startup Incubation Center run by Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation at Crystal IT Park.

Under this programme, there is a provision for guidance on various topics by various experts to improve the business of startups and MSMEs. This seminar is the second programme in this series.

Various startups, MSMEs and IT companies of the city will participate. Apart from the various schemes of the government, the speakers will also inform as to how the benefits of these schemes can be taken from the banks.

