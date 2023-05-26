 Madhya Pradesh: District Congress getting ready for assembly polls in Sehore
Madhya Pradesh: District Congress getting ready for assembly polls in Sehore

Former DCC head and party observer in MP arriving today

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 07:47 AM IST
Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress leaders in the district have begun to interact with the party workers ahead of the assembly election.

Senior leader of the party and former Union minister Suresh Pachori recently discussed the strategy for the election.

Similarly, party legislator and in-charge of Sehore also discussed the problems the party workers were facing in his constituency, advising them to remain united and oust the BJP from power.

Sources in the party said former president of the Delhi Congress Committee (DCC) and party’s observer in the state Subhash Chopra will hold a series of meetings with the party workers at the Sehore district headquarters and in Ashta assembly constituency on Friday.

