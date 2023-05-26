Madhya Pradesh: Nagar Palika chairperson inaugurates RRR centre in Narmadapuram

Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A centre for reuse, reduce and recycle centre (RRR) of garbage has been set up near SNG ground.

Chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Mahendra Yadav inaugurated the centre.

According to Yadav, the centre has begun to work and that if the people cooperate with the civic body, more RRR centres will be set up in the city.

Deputy chairman of Nagar Palika Abhay Verma, chairperson of cleanliness drive Richa Tiwari, nodal officer Diksha Tiwari and health officer Kamlesh Tiwari were present at the event.

Diksha Tiwari said the residents could give clothes, shoes and other items through the RRR centre.

Those items will be distributed among garbage collectors and the poor, Tiwari said.

Driving boosts self-confidence, creates jobs: Sitasaran Sharma

Legislator Sitasaran Sharma has said driving increases self-confidence and creates jobs.

Sharma made the statement at the valedictory function of a camp where the transport department gave driving lessons to the youths belonging to SC/ST/OBC and general category.

The camp continued for a month. The valedictory function, in which Sharma was the chief guest, concluded on the premises of Narmada Degree College on Wednesday.

He appealed to the youths, who learnt driving at the camp, to practiseit regularly.

District transport officer Nisha Chauhan said that 40 youths, including women, were given driving lesson free of cost.

