Madhya Pradesh: 10,000 families to benefit from legalisation of 51 colonies in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ten thousand families have heaved a sigh of relief after their colonies were legalised, said Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap in a programme organised by Ratlam Property Brokers Association. He said that 51 colonies were earlier classified as illegal. Now, residents of these colonies would be able to avail infrastructural facilities courtesy Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he said.

Kashyap said that with legalisation of 51 illegal colonies, development process of the city would also speedup. Mayor Prahalad Patel also spoke in the programme. Property Brokers Association felicitated Kashyap and Patel. President of the Association Rakesh Pipada gave welcome speech. Rajkamal Jain conducted the programme held at Dalumodi Bazaar corner and Ashok Bhanawat delivered vote of thanks.