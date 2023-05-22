 MP: Congress MLA Umang Singhar claims his photos on tanker were covered during CM Chouhan's event in Dhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Congress MLA Umang Singhar claims his photos on tanker were covered during CM Chouhan's event in Dhar

MP: Congress MLA Umang Singhar claims his photos on tanker were covered during CM Chouhan's event in Dhar

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister’s visit, he tweeted on Monday saying, “Aisa Thodi Hota Hai Mukhya Mantriji” (This is not done, Chief Minister).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
MLA Umang Singhar shares a picture where his photo on tanker was covered |

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s visit to Gandhwani tehsil of Dhar district, local Congress MLA Umang Singhar took to Twitter to ask the reason why his pictures on the tanker were covered with a cloth.

On Sunday, CM Chouhan along with two Union ministers reached the Sali village of Gandhwani tehsil to participate in the Ladli Behna Sammelan.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister’s visit, he tweeted on Monday saying, “Aisa Thodi Hota Hai Mukhya Mantriji” (This is not done, Chief Minister).

Read Also
MP: 'Pyar mein dhoka islye thoka'...Minutes after shooting girlfriend & her dad, Shahjapur constable...
article-image
Read Also
MP Weather Update: Drizzle to beat Nautapa heat, temperature likely to drop by 3° Celsius
article-image

In his tweet, Congress MLA said, “You came to Gandhwani and did not even allow the people here to welcome you or you can say that the people of the area were not invited. Well, I hope that you would not have lacked anything in my Gandhwani, you have used the resources developed by me, it is a different matter but covering the tanker with a cloth…? He questioned

MLA Singhar expressed his feelings in a poetic way saying, how well someone has said - “Bandhe Jaate Insan, Kabhi Tufan Naa Bandhe, Kaaya Jaroor Bandhi Jaat, Bandhe Jaa Irade Jaate,” (Human beings are bound, can’t be storms, the body is bound, can’t be intentions).

Read Also
Viral Audio: "Ye zameen collector k baap..." MP Congress MLA Lakhan Singh Yadav threatens contractor...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Ahilyabai Holkar and Mahadji Scindia shared a brother-sister bond, says Union Minister...

MP: Ahilyabai Holkar and Mahadji Scindia shared a brother-sister bond, says Union Minister...

MP: Congress MLA Umang Singhar claims his photos on tanker were covered during CM Chouhan's event in...

MP: Congress MLA Umang Singhar claims his photos on tanker were covered during CM Chouhan's event in...

MPBSE class 10th, 12th Result 2023 to be OUT on May 25, confirms official

MPBSE class 10th, 12th Result 2023 to be OUT on May 25, confirms official

MP: Waiting lists in trains soar as summer vacation kicks in; AC coaches go fully booked, Bhopal...

MP: Waiting lists in trains soar as summer vacation kicks in; AC coaches go fully booked, Bhopal...

Bhopal: CM Chouhan announces to establish Maharana Pratap memorial

Bhopal: CM Chouhan announces to establish Maharana Pratap memorial