MP: Congress MLA Umang Singhar claims his photos on tanker were covered during CM Chouhan's event in Dhar

MLA Umang Singhar shares a picture where his photo on tanker was covered |

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s visit to Gandhwani tehsil of Dhar district, local Congress MLA Umang Singhar took to Twitter to ask the reason why his pictures on the tanker were covered with a cloth.

On Sunday, CM Chouhan along with two Union ministers reached the Sali village of Gandhwani tehsil to participate in the Ladli Behna Sammelan.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister’s visit, he tweeted on Monday saying, “Aisa Thodi Hota Hai Mukhya Mantriji” (This is not done, Chief Minister).

In his tweet, Congress MLA said, “You came to Gandhwani and did not even allow the people here to welcome you or you can say that the people of the area were not invited. Well, I hope that you would not have lacked anything in my Gandhwani, you have used the resources developed by me, it is a different matter but covering the tanker with a cloth…? He questioned

MLA Singhar expressed his feelings in a poetic way saying, how well someone has said - “Bandhe Jaate Insan, Kabhi Tufan Naa Bandhe, Kaaya Jaroor Bandhi Jaat, Bandhe Jaa Irade Jaate,” (Human beings are bound, can’t be storms, the body is bound, can’t be intentions).