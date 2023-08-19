Indore: Seats In 8 Out Of 12 Courses Full In CUET-UG Counselling | FILE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All seats in eight out of 12 courses in Group B of counselling of common university entrance test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya got filled on Friday.

On Day 2 of the counselling, the university invited unreserved category candidates up to AIR-1100 for counselling.

Within the first two hours of the counselling, all seats in BA LLB, BCom (Honors), BA (Economics) MBA (Management Science), MBA (e-Commerce) and MBA (Foreign Trade) got filled.

Around 10 to 12 per cent of seats in BSC (Electronic Media), BA (Mass Communication), BA (Sociology) and BA (Psychology) seats have remained vacant.

As per information, around 100 seats in the above-mentioned four courses in Group B are vacant. On Saturday’s counselling, candidates from AIR-1101 to AIR-2000 have been invited. Within an hour of the counselling, these seats are also expected to be filled.

What’s next

Counseling for Group C to be held from August 19 and 21.

Counseling for Group D, E and F to be held on August 21

Counseling for PG from to be held on August 23 and 24